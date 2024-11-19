Kurla, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: It's Sena vs Sena Battle Here

The two senas are going head-to-head in Kurla. | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress). Kurla Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Kurla assembly constituency comes in Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Kurla constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 174, comes in Mumbai Suburban District. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC).

It is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Mangesh Kudalkar of Shiv Sena (Shinde faction). Kudalkar is contesting election this time as well. He is facing off against Praveena Morajkar of Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Kudalkar defeated Shiv Sena's Milind Kamble by 21,013 votes. Kudalkar got 55049 votes while Kamble got 34036 votes.

Mangesh Kudalkar has been able to keep grip on power in Kurla constituency. He secured victory in 2014 election as well.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission, Kurla constituency has 258947 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.