Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebrations at ISCKON temple go virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Similar programs were organized by ISKCON temples all over the world, including temples Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune in India. Devotees also celebrated Janmashtami in their homes by offering puja and Bhog to the Lord.

The temple authorities offered Bhoga to Lord Krisha comprising 56 variety of ‘Pakwaan’ preparations during the day and 108 variety of other preparations during the night.

“5248 years ago when Krishna was born at 12 midnight, the atmosphere outside was tense, it was dark, uncertainty prevailed, there was fear of King Kansa. The situation today, when Janmashtami is being celebrated, is somewhat similar, Uncertainty still prevails, there is a fear of this pandemic, the atmosphere is dark … in terms of economy, the health of people. The hope now is welcoming Krishna back in our lives”, said Radhanath Swami Maharaj.

