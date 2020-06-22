Amid coronavirus pandemic, ISCKON to celebrate virtual Rath Yatra in Kolkata

Can devotees have the same experience with virtual Rath Yatras as opposed to being physically present to partake in celebrations? The ISKCON Rath Yatra which attracts 15 lakh people over 9 days will be now be almost virtual this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few people will be allowed inside the temple premises in the heart of Kolkata where only a limited number of people will be allowed. Every year, the Mamata Banerjee government sends its representation to the Rath Yatra, but celebrations this year will not be the same.
The Supreme Court order does permit rath yatra in the current circumstances of the lockdown and pandemic, hence no pilgrims will be allowed inside the temple premises to partake in celebrations. Also, as of now, the West Bengal government has put a cap of 25 people for public gatherings or religious celebrations.
Another reason why virtual celebrations will work is that ISKCON volunteers are still in different villages across West Bengal for relief work post-cyclone Amphan which lashed out at West Bengal on May 20th. About 70 volunteers are in different parts of India too and have helped to feed around 6 crore people so far during the COVID-19 crises.
“We have made the Gundica temple on the ground floor of our temple and on the day of Rathayatra on 23rd June, the monks of ISKCON Kolkata will carry the deities and bring them to their 9 day residence at Gundica Temple on the ground floor of the ISKCON Kolkata premises. We have also made replica of the 3 chariots (1 foot in height), which will be pulled by bramhachari’s inside the temple premises. The whole ceremony will be live telecasted on the ISKCON Kolkata (official) Facebook and YouTube channels,” reads the ISCKON press release.
Celebrations will be telecast live from 8:30 am onwards starting with the ‘Pahari Vijay’, followed by Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi arriving at the Gundica temple at 10:00 am. Devotees will be witness to the live worship at 11:00 am.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)