Amid coronavirus pandemic, ISCKON to celebrate virtual Rath Yatra in Kolkata

Can devotees have the same experience with virtual Rath Yatras as opposed to being physically present to partake in celebrations? The ISKCON Rath Yatra which attracts 15 lakh people over 9 days will be now be almost virtual this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only a few people will be allowed inside the temple premises in the heart of Kolkata where only a limited number of people will be allowed. Every year, the Mamata Banerjee government sends its representation to the Rath Yatra, but celebrations this year will not be the same.

The Supreme Court order does permit rath yatra in the current circumstances of the lockdown and pandemic, hence no pilgrims will be allowed inside the temple premises to partake in celebrations. Also, as of now, the West Bengal government has put a cap of 25 people for public gatherings or religious celebrations.