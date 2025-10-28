 Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19

Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19

Commissioner of Tourism department Rukmani Riar on Tuesday said that the festival will be held simultaneously in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur on November 19 in which women and girls above 12 years of age are eligible to participate.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
article-image
Diya Kumari |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government will organise Ghoomar Festival across all seven divisional headquarters on November 19, showcasing the state's traditional dance form and its royal cultural heritage with renewed vibrancy.

The initiative is being taken on the direction of Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism minister Diya Kumari.

Commissioner of Tourism department Rukmani Riar on Tuesday said that the festival will be held simultaneously in Ajmer, Bharatpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Udaipur on November 19 in which women and girls above 12 years of age are eligible to participate.

"The festival encourages involvement from school and college students, dance academies, homemakers, working women, self-help groups, NGOs and registered clubs," she said.

FPJ Shorts
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Mira- Bhayandar News: Karwa Chauth Fast Without Water Leads To Stroke In 33-Year-Old Woman; Doctors Warn Of Dehydration Risks
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
Bigg Boss 19: Awez Darbar Slams Contestants For Body-Shaming Ashnoor Kaur, 'Disgusting Remarks Like Always'
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury
BCCI Releases Second Medical Update, Confirms Shreyas Iyer's Steady Recovery Post Injury

Registrations can be done in two categories -- individual and group. However, for competition, only group entries are permitted, with each group consisting of a minimum of 20 and a maximum of 25 members.

Read Also
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: RJD Expels 27 Leaders For Anti-Party Activities; BJP Suspends 6,...
article-image

The Ghoomar Festival will feature various awards, including Best Group Dance, Best Group Costume, Best Group Jewelry and Best Group Choreography.

Winning groups in the "Best Group Dance" category from each division will have the opportunity to perform at major state tourism festivals.

Ghoomar is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan, known for its graceful spins and vibrant movements. The dance is often performed during celebrations, festivals and community gatherings, especially by women.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area

Tribal Outrage Erupts Over Adani Land Acquisition Bid In Chhattisgarh's Scheduled Area

Panic Grips Village After Huge Python Spotted on House Terrace in Bijnor – Video

Panic Grips Village After Huge Python Spotted on House Terrace in Bijnor – Video

Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19

Rajasthan To Celebrate Ghoomar Festival Across Seven Divisions On November 19

Murdered UPSC Aspirant Stored Private Videos Of 15 Women, Reveals Police Probe

Murdered UPSC Aspirant Stored Private Videos Of 15 Women, Reveals Police Probe

President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet On October 29 In Haryana's Ambala

President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet On October 29 In Haryana's Ambala