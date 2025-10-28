 Panic Grips Village After Huge Python Spotted on House Terrace in Bijnor – Video
Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:10 PM IST
A massive python measuring approximately 15 feet caused widespread panic in Khanpur village under Nangal police station area of Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, after it climbed onto a farmer's rooftop on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at the residence of Balbir Singh when villagers spotted the enormous reptile crawling on his roof. The sight of the giant python sparked panic amongst residents, and a large crowd quickly gathered at the scene.

Despite immediately informing the Forest Department, the response team failed to arrive promptly. After hours of waiting, the python moved from Balbir Singh's rooftop to neighbouring resident Radheshyam's roof. Taking matters into their own hands, several brave villagers mustered the courage to capture the serpent and secure it in a wooden crate.

Forest Range Officer Shubham Kumar's team eventually arrived at the scene and transported the python, which had been captured by the villagers, to a nearby forest area where it was safely released. The villagers breathed a sigh of relief following the reptile's removal.

This incident follows another python sighting in UP's Nawabganj, where farmers discovered a python in a mango orchard on Sunday morning whilst heading to harvest paddy. In that case, the Forest Department team, led by Range Officer Pankaj Kumar Sahu, promptly responded and safely relocated the snake to Abdullahganj forest with villagers' assistance.

