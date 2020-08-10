Krishna Janmashtami 2020: From Akshay Kumar to Sourabh Raaj Jain, actors who played Lord Krishna onscreen

Krishna Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with much fervour across the country. This year, it will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 11. It is celebrated on the eighth day of the shravana by fasting, distributing food and sweets, praying, singing bhajans, night vigils and visiting Krishna temples. Dahi Handi is one of the most important aspect of the festival and is observed on the second day of Janmashtami to commemorate the birth of Krishna.

Lord Krishna is the most popular Hindu God. He is known as the God of compassion, tenderness, love, romance and peace. His charming persona. Worshiped as the eighth avatar of the god Vishnu, Krishna is a supreme God in his own right. He is widely revered among Indian divinities. While playing a mythological character is not easy, especially when it comes to Indian Gods, several actors have donned Lord Krishna's avatar.

From Akshay Kumar to Sourabh Raaj Jaini, several actors have impeccably essayed the role of the Lord Krishna and done justice to his charming personality, his demeanor and aura. While audiences have seen some amazing actors depict the role of Krishna over the decades, here are a few of them: