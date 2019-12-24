Hrithik to play Krishna in Mahabharat alongside Deepika as Draupadi?

Christmas is definitely here, well at least for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone fans! The duo is finally appearing on the silver screen together but we’re not sure how the roles will play out as Hrithik is set to play Lord Krishna and the beautiful Deepika will be Draupadi.

After Deepika conveyed her fondness over the original super dancer of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan after his movie War came out, fans have been speculating a collaboration between the two. It’s not us to say, but the fans always get what they want!

The two have also been cosying up, recently at the star-studded Rohini Iyer's lavish Bollywood party, Hrithik was seen feeding ‘Death by Chocolate’ cake to Deepika while she kept comparing the luscious cake to the star. The video of the two had had fans fawning over the two and demanded a movie with the two as a pair.

Hrithik Roshan is reportedly playing the role of Lord Krishna in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharat and Deepika Padukone will wear the never-ending saree to play Draupadi. While Deepika’s role is confirmed, a recent newspaper daily reported that Hrithik will be playing Krishna.

Bollywood is definitely going to witness another set of on-screen pair with killer looks which is more likely to give all the others a run for their money, or roles!

Deepika is currently busy promoting her soon-to-be-released movie Chhapaak, a docu-drama on the life of Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor. Deepika has been very vocal in saying that Chhapaak is the most important movie of her career, she recently started crying on stage while promoting the movie.

Deepika will also be seen in a movie with husband Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83.