Korean Woman YouTuber case: ‘Nurturing mindsets must for women safety’, say activists |

Raising concern over the discomforting behaviour met by the Korean woman YouTuber, activists said that parents need to make their kids sensitive towards consent and appropriate behaviour.

“You see nowadays adolescents not just tease girls but people of all age groups. Over the past 30 years, we have seen an increase in street crimes and a loss of community connect,” said Dr Vibhuti Patel, a women activist and retired professor. She recalled, “We had a group of people from southeast Asia who faced similar harassment due to their distinct facial features. The same is with those from Europe, West and northeast So at times, even in a group, people aren't safe. We have a cannibalistic view of life. A neo-liberal culture that is only about me and investing in me.”

Other activists said that community isolation was a big deterrent. “Today, they get away with teasing. Tomorrow it's something else. The police need to have a serious view of this. Only rape and murder aren't serious crimes,” said Yagna Parmar, Director,Vacha, resource center that works for girls welfare.

“Policing has to change from CCTVs. These are reactionary measures. What about the precautionary and preventive ones? It's necessary that girls are taught self-defense,” said Pune ILS Law College Women's Study Center ex-director Dr. Jaya Sagade.

Agreeing with Dr Sagade's view, Dr Patelsaid, “Earlieryou could see street life. Now with allflyovers and everything,the city is being made for motorists. You need to have a vibrant street life. There should be co-operative existence.”