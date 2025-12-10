 Konkan Railway To Run Special Vadodara–Kottayam Trains For Christmas & New Year
Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
Railways To Run Special Trains For Dussehra, Diwali & Chhath Puja; Check Full Details Below | Representational Image

Konkan Railway, in coordination with Western Railway, has announced special trains between Vadodara Junction and Kottayam to cater to the increased travel demand during the Christmas and New Year festive season.

Train Schedule and Dates

Train No. 09124 from Vadodara to Kottayam will depart at 6:05 am on 20th and 27th December 2025, and 3rd and 10th January 2026, reaching Kottayam at 7:50 pm the following day.

In the return direction, Train No. 09123 will leave Kottayam at 9:00 pm on 21st and 28th December 2025, and 4th and 11th January 2026, arriving at Vadodara at 6:00 am on the third day.

Halt Stations Along the Route

The trains will halt at Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Bhivandi Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Junction, Karwar, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor (H), Kundapura, Udupi, Surathkal, Mangaluru Junction, Kasargod, Kannur, Tellicherry, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Junction, Thrissur, Aluva, and Ernakulam Town before terminating at Kottayam.

Coach Composition and Classes

Each train will have 21 LHB coaches, including one First AC, two AC 2-Tier, six AC 3-Tier, six Sleeper Class, four General Class, one SLR/D, and one Generator Car.

Booking Advisory for Passengers

Konkan Railway has urged passengers to book tickets early to ensure a smooth and comfortable journey during the busy festive season. These special trains will run on special fares.

