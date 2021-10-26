Kiran P Gosavi denies bodyguard’s claims, surrenders

Kiran P Gosavi, the man at the centre of the controversies related to the cruise drugs raid case, surrendered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow on Monday night but the police refused to arrest him citing jurisdictions. Gosavi, who had been missing for the past few days, had said he would surrender outside Maharashtra.

Before the surrender drama, including huge crowds outside the police station, Gosavi spoke to the Free Press Journal and denied allegations made by his bodyguard Prabhakar Sail. Gosavi said once he surrenders, probe agencies can analyse his phone locations and records to get things clear.

When asked about the allegations made by Sail in his affidavit, claiming he overheard Gosavi over the phone with one Sam D’Souza discussing payoff of Rs 8 crore involving NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede, Gosavi said, “Even if I am offered thousands of crores, neither I nor Sameer Wankhede will get sold.!

Gosavi said over the phone, “I was going to surrender before the police in connection with the Pune case, but since I had been receiving a lot of threatening calls I had to lie low.” He said Sail used to work for him. “In just four to five days, he made up a story in connivance with someone so I came out to clear things up,” he said.

Talking about a video of him making Aryan Khan speak to someone over the phone, he said, “He (Aryan) was very sad and wanted to inform his family about the situation. So just out of concern I offered a phone call. The numbers he had given were not reachable. This was blown out of proportion.” Gosavi said he didn't know Sam D’Souza and came in his contact on the day of the raid.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 07:32 AM IST