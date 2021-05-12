Kin of 15 Bhima-Koregaon accused write to CM Uddhav Thackeray seeking their release amid second COVID-19 wave

Family members of 15 Bhima-Koregaon accused have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting their release from prison expressing fear that many of them being senior citizens with co-morbidities may be vulnerable to infection.

They have said in the letter that families have minimal knowledge of their health and wellbeing. News reports such as that of a Taloja jail inmate dying of COVID-19 due to delay in medical attention and others of staff and other inmates testing positive have increased their anxieties.

Stan Swamy, 83, has Parkinsons disease while Anand Teltumbde has asthma, it said, while Hany Babu and Surendra Gadling have eye ailments. Jyoti Jagtap has tested positive for the virus and is quarantined, it added.