FPJ Legal: Father Stan Swamy's medical bail plea adjourned to May 17

Mumbai: A bench of Justices SS Shinde and Manish Pital of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the medical bail plea of 84-year-old Father Stan Swamy's, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Bhima-Koregaon case, to the week of May 17 with directions to the Maharashtra government to submit a report on his health on or before May 15.

The high court has ordered the secretary of home department, Maharashtra government, to file a report detailing the health condition of Swamy by May 15.

The second application of Father Swamy's for a bail plea, also filed through senior counsel Mihir Desai, was adjourned to June 15.

Appearing through video conferencing Desai, told the bench that his client is languishing in the jail since October last year.