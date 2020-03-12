Kids still deprived of midday meal, Bombay HC told

A bench of Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagla had last week ordered ‘stubborn’ authorities of Malegaon — the civic chief and the director of education (primary) — to ensure every child gets the midday meal. However, despite specific orders, no food was given to several schools.

The bench had passed this order last week after taking into account the fact that because of a ‘mere difference of opinion’ between the civic chief and the director of education (primary), students of over 22 schools in the city were being deprived of their meals for nearly a year now.

The difference between the two officials arose when the Malegaon civic chief made it mandatory for all schools to take cooked food from women self-help groups. He banned providing raw material to schools. On the other hand, several schools relied upon the ‘standing orders’ of the director of education, who opined that if schools have sufficient place to store and cook food, then they can be given raw material.

The director further opined that such schools are not bound to take the cooked food from women groups.