Kidnapped toddler reunited by Navghar cops within 24 hours, childless couple held

Bhayandar: Often ridiculed for turning away and behaving rudely with complainants, the on-duty personnel at Navghar police station showed up their brighter side by working tirelessly to unite a mother with her kidnapped child in less than 24 hours. A childless couple has been arrested for their involvement in the crime.

According to the police, a woman identified as Kusum Rohit Yadav registered a complaint at the Navghar police station about the mysterious disappearance of her five-month-old baby boy from her co-worker's, Sangeeta, tenement in Bhayandar (East). Kusum suspected the involvement of Sangeeta and her husband Sonu in her son Abhay’s disappearance. Sensing the seriousness of the case, superintendent of police (SP) Dr Shivaji Rathod deputed special teams to nab the culprits and rescue the toddler.

Based on technical details, a team led by senior police inspector Prakash Birajdar nabbed Sonu from Umroli village in Palghar. After rounds of sustained interrogation, Sonu revealed the whereabouts of his wife and the kidnapped child at their native home in Kinwat city of Nanded district. The toddler was rescued and reunited with his mother within 24 hours.

“We have arrested the couple and booked them under sections 363 and 365 of IPC. Both have been remanded to custody,” said police inspector (crime), Sampatrao Patil.

Investigations revealed that the accused couple had helped Kusum to bag a job as a helper at a local steel buffing unit and also gave her and the two kids a shelter at their own tenement. Since the couple was childless, they were desperate to own a baby and thus hatched a ploy to kidnap the toddler, police said.