Khar New Year's Eve murder: Forensic reports of accused show no trace of drugs, alcohol

Almost a month after a 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja was allegedly murdered by two of her closest friends -- Diya Padalkar, 18 and Shree Jogdhankar, 22 -- Khar Police received the alcohol and drug reports, which have come out negative. Police confirmed that the forensic analysis of the two prime accused showed no traces of alcohol and drugs, as earlier suspected by the police.
Since the beginning of the probe, Padalkar and Jogdhankar claimed to have no recollection of the sequence of events, police had sought forensic analysis of the blood samples. Police have claimed that neither of the accused were under the influence of intoxicants as per the reports, and could easily remember what had unfolded on the fateful night of the new year's eve in the Khar-based Bhagwati Heights.
Both accused have been sent to jail, wherein Shree will be lodged in Taloja Jail while Diya Padalkar, 18, will be sent to Byculla Women’s Jail. The court allowed the application made by Shree's lawyer for medical treatment and also asked them to provide him with books in jail for his hotel management course.
Subsequently, Khar Police are awaiting the reports of Jogdhankar's mysterious injuries sustained on the new years eve, that are largely unaccounted for. "Shree had sustained a head injury, rib fracture, scratches on the back and hand injury, which does not add up to the sequence of events," said the official.
