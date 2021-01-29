Khar New Year's Eve murder: Forensic reports of accused show no trace of drugs, alcohol

Almost a month after a 19-year-old Jhanvi Kukreja was allegedly murdered by two of her closest friends -- Diya Padalkar, 18 and Shree Jogdhankar, 22 -- Khar Police received the alcohol and drug reports, which have come out negative. Police confirmed that the forensic analysis of the two prime accused showed no traces of alcohol and drugs, as earlier suspected by the police.

Since the beginning of the probe, Padalkar and Jogdhankar claimed to have no recollection of the sequence of events, police had sought forensic analysis of the blood samples. Police have claimed that neither of the accused were under the influence of intoxicants as per the reports, and could easily remember what had unfolded on the fateful night of the new year's eve in the Khar-based Bhagwati Heights.