Khar Golibar subway to remain closed for road traffic between 10 pm to 5 am till 2nd May

Accordingly, all types of vehicles coming from Vakola Jn., Santacruz station and Golibar Road towards Khar subway are diverted from Agripada Slip Road to Milan Subway.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:35 PM IST

Representational Image | Photo: BL Soni
Khar Golibar subway will remain closed for road traffic between 10:00 pm to 05.00 am up to 2nd May 2022 for urgent repairing work of the subway.

According to WR officials, Khar Golibar subway will remain closed for all types of Motor Vehicles and pedestrians coming from Vakola Junction and Santacruz station and Golibar Road towards Santacruz West up to 2nd May 2022.

Accordingly, all types of vehicles coming from Vakola Jn., Santacruz station and Golibar Road towards Khar subway are diverted from Agripada Slip Road to Milan Subway.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 05:35 PM IST