Navi Mumbai: Distribution of E-card of PMJAY underway in Panvel

The distribution of E-card of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) is underway in the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). All eligible beneficiaries are being given the E-Card at the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel from April 18 to 22. In Maharashtra, a total of 83.63 lakh beneficiaries have been registered under PMJAY.

On the occasion, and as per the instructions of National Health Authority, a 'Health Fair' was organized on Monday 18th April in the Sub-District hospital in Panvel.

Specialist doctors from Indian Medical Association and sub-district hospitals were available during the health camp. The civic body has appealed to the citizens to take advantage of this camp to the maximum.

The whole health programme is being organised under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushyaman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:26 AM IST