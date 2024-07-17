 Kerala: Indian Coast Guard Executes Successful Rescue Operation For Stranded Fishing Boat Amidst Heavy Rains Off Ponani Coast
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, July 17, 2024, 07:00 PM IST
Braving heavy rains and challenging weather conditions, committed for saving lives, Indian Coast Guard successfully coordinated search and rescue operation for stranded IFB Aashni (IND-TN-12-MM-6623) ex-Thoothukudi on 17 Jul 24. During late hours of 16 Jul 24, Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft  which was on maritime surveillance located and sighted distressed Indian fishing boat (IFB) along with 11 crew 50 Nm off Ponani (80 Nm from Kochi). 

Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters No.4 (Kerala & Mahe) diverted ICGS Saksham which was on patrol. The IFB was in distress due to uncontrolled flooding from hull rupture near the keel and loss of propulsion resulting in threat to safety of the crew. 

Considering the gravity of situation and inclement weather conditions, ICG , immediately launched Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) at 0205 hrs from Kochi for rescue of crew in distress. In addition, ICG ship Abhinav was also deployed 0245 hrs on 17 Jul 24 to augment SAR effort for the distressed IFB.

ICG shiSaksham reached the datum with maximum available speed and embarked technical team onboard distressed boat. Technical team ex-Saksham undertook rigorous de-flooding operation and provided vital technical assistance, fresh water and rations to the distressed IFB, despite challenging weather.

The sea-air coordinated operation resulted in timely assistance to the distressed IFB. The operation ensured safety of 11 crew onboard IFB, which is being towed to Kochi. The rescue operation once again showcased unwavering commitment and reach of the Indian Coast Guard in our maritime zones.

