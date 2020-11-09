KDMC temporarily shuts 3 COVID-19 centres

Following the increase in COVID-19 recovery rate and fall in deaths, the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has temporarily closed three COVID-19 care centres in the past two days.

The KDMC is operating six COVID-19 care centres altogether in Kalyan and Dombivali. Hence, with the decline in the admission of the COVID patients, three centres have been temporarily closed by the civic body.

"Asra foundation in Kalyan has been closed, while the extended area for Savlaram sports complex in Dombivali and Shastri Nagar hospital of Dombivali has been converted as Non-Covid hospital," said a medical officer from KDMC.

"However, these centres will be made functional again if the city witnesses rise in the positive cases. The civic body has also planned to introduce a new COVID-19 centre at Lal Chowki in Kalyan consisting of 350 beds, considering the number of COVID patients," added the official.

At present, the recovery rate of the KDMC has reached up to 95.23 percent and the death rate fell to 2 percent, which has been consistently recorded for the past 10 days.

According to the official, even the ratio of daily positive cases has been decreased to 100-150, which was more than 350 earlier. Even the count of daily death cases has declined 2-3 (everyday).

The KDMC has 1,350 active patients at present. As many as 1005 deaths have been recorded in the city so far.

"To maintain the consistency in the recovery and death rates in the city, the officials concerned have been instructed to take strict action by charging fines against the people violating the safety norms like social distancing and wearing masks, amid pandemic. Considering the festive season, the officials geared up to keep more vigil at public places like market and station areas which attract more crowds," informed a KDMC official.