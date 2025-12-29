KDMC Polls: MNS–Uddhav Sena Seal Seat-Sharing Deal; Raju Patil Slams Turncoats & Rivals

MNS leader Raju Patil |

Kalyan–Dombivli: The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction) have finalised their seat-sharing arrangement for the Kalyan–Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) elections, bringing clarity to the opposition alliance in one of Maharashtra’s most closely watched civic battles.

Under the agreement, Shiv Sena (Uddhav) will contest 68 of the 122 seats, while the MNS will field candidates in 54 wards. Party sources said the MNS will begin distributing its AB forms to candidates from Monday, formally kickstarting the nomination process.

MNS leader Raju Patil used the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the BJP and the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), accusing them of running an alliance that exists only “on paper, not from the heart.” He alleged that several individuals who left the MNS after taking money in the hope of securing tickets from the Shinde camp and the BJP have now been left empty-handed and are trying to return. “For such people, the doors of the MNS are permanently closed,” Patil said.

Patil pointed out that because municipal elections have not been held for nearly a decade, the number of ticket aspirants across parties has risen sharply. While disappointment among long-time workers who failed to secure tickets is understandable, he said, the scale of dissatisfaction in the BJP and the Shinde faction is far greater due to large numbers of denied aspirants.

Confirming that the MNS list is ready, Patil said AB forms would be issued from Monday evening and nominations would be filed over the next two days. Of the remaining seats, apart from the 54 allotted to the MNS, the rest will be contested by Shiv Sena (Uddhav), Congress and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) as part of the broader opposition alliance.

He also said that the campaign will see a series of major rallies across Kalyan and Dombivli, with efforts underway to organise a joint rally of Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray — a move expected to give a significant boost to the alliance.

Expressing confidence, Patil claimed that the MNS will emerge victorious in the KDMC elections and that the city will get a mayor from the party.

Reacting to a recent statement by Jain monks, Patil added that religious figures should stay away from electoral politics and avoid making remarks in favour of any political party, as it damages their moral standing.

With candidate announcements and campaigning set to intensify, the KDMC election is shaping up to be a high-voltage political contest in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

