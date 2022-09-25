KDAH Navi Mumbai gets SMART ICU certification

Photo: Representative Image

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Navi Mumbai (KDAH), is the first hospital in Navi Mumbai and India to be awarded the SMART ICU certification by 3M India after the COVID pandemic.

The certification was awarded after a successful six-month-long project headed by Dr Bharat Jagiasi, Director, Critical Care, KDAH, Navi Mumbai, involving over 30 healthcare personnel. The project focused on transforming outcomes in healthcare by upgrading knowledge and promoting best practices in the ICU, followed by healthcare personnel.

One of the key outcomes of this project and certification explores the benefit to patient safety and care. Quality indicators followed by a SMART ICU like KDAH, Navi Mumbai, ensure strict adherence to compliances that aid in the prevention of Secondary Infections in ICU patients.

When a patient is in critical care, they are exposed to a heightened chance of contracting other infections due to low/compromised immunity. A SMART ICU redefines safety measures taken to protect patients from such instances and thereby, reduces their required admission to the hospital due to speedy recovery. Upskilling the staff in terms of patient safety and care also leads to reduced incurrence of extra costs by the patient.