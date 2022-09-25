e-Paper Get App
NMMC sees just 30 cases COVID-19 on September 24, active cases now under 200

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, September 25, 2022, 02:51 PM IST
Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 30 new cases of Covid on September 24. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 161 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged on September 24.

At present, 116 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

