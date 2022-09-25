NMMC sees just 30 cases COVID-19 on September 24, active cases now under 200

NMMC sees just 30 cases Covid on September 24, active cases now under 200 | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saw 30 new cases of Covid on September 24. There is a decreasing trend of new cases of Covid in September so far. The number of active cases also has come down to 161 from 910 last month.

Meanwhile, 26 patients were discharged on September 24.

At present, 116 people are in home isolation, and the remaining are getting treatment at different hospitals in the city.

On September 24, the civic body conducted 1741 RT PCR tests and 1977 Antigen tests. So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 16,39,358 RT PCR and 23,75,833 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic