Kaylan: 28-year-old man wanted in 11 cases arrested for chain snatching

Thane: The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have arrested a 28-year-old man wanted in 11 cases across different districts of Maharashtra for committing various theft crimes. The police said the accused was on parole from June 8, 2021 and was committing the crime.



The complainant Poonam Singh, 57, was on morning walk at 7:15am on June 18, 2021, in Kalyan west. When two bike borne miscreants snatched her gold mangalsutra and fled away. Accordingly a case was registered at Mahatma Phule police station under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

With the rising cases of chain snatching across the city a team has been formed to trace the accused. With the help of CCTV footage and other local sources the police received information about the accused pillion rider who snatched the mangalsutra stays near Ambivali. Accordingly a trap has been laid and the accused was arrested. The police said the arrested accused is identified as Shiv Singh Dudani 28, a resident of Ambivali near Kalyan.



The police during investigation found Dudani during his parole leave along with his friend had committed such crime at Rasayani police station in Raigad, Wadki police station in Yavatmal, Vadner police station Warda, Mauda police station in Nagpur, Jawahar Nagar, Sakholi and Lakhani police station in Bhandara. "After coming on parole he has been wanted in 11 cases across different districts of Maharashtra. Also, another accused who is Dudane's partner in crime is wanted in 23 such cases in Maharashtra," said a police officer.



"We have arrested him four days ago and he is in police custody. He confirmed about committing four cases in kalyan after coming on parole in June. We have recovered a motorcycle and valuables worth Rs 1.32 lakhs from him," said Pradeep Patil, police inspector, Mahatma phule police station.

ALSO READ Thane: Former BJP corporator from Kalyan booked for sending obscene message to woman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:15 PM IST