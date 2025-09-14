Kanpur Family Of Pahalgam Terror Victim Opposes India-Pakistan Cricket Match, Calls For Boycott

The Pahalgam Terror | File Photo

The upcoming India-Pakistan cricket match has sparked anger in Kanpur, where the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi has demanded its boycott, calling it a betrayal of martyrs. Their protest has put the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the government under fresh pressure over sporting ties with Pakistan.

Shubham’s wife, Aishanya, broke down while questioning the cricket board’s decision. “This match is against the nation’s interest. My husband gave his life for the country, and in just a few months his sacrifice has been forgotten,” she said.

Her father-in-law, Sanjay Dwivedi, said the move dishonors the memory of victims. “The terrorists of Pakistan asked my son his religion before killing him. Now we are ready to play cricket with the same country. It is shameful.” His uncle, Manoj Dwivedi, urged citizens to boycott the match, appealing that “every Indian must stand with martyrs, not with cricket diplomacy.”

The family’s outcry has snowballed into a political issue. BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh said cricketing ties with Pakistan cannot be justified as long as cross-border terror continues. “The government should take a stand. No match is worth more than the sacrifice of our soldiers,” said a local BJP legislator.

Opposition leaders too expressed sympathy with the family, but some cautioned against turning sports into a battlefield. “The anger is understandable, but it is the Centre and BCCI’s responsibility to decide policy, not the grieving families,” said a senior Samajwadi Party functionary.

Long Shadow of Terror and Cricket

This is not the first time Indo-Pak cricket has stirred emotions. After the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, bilateral cricket was halted, and following the 2019 Pulwama attack, there were nationwide calls to boycott Pakistan in the ICC World Cup. While India eventually played that match in Manchester and won, the protests revealed the deep unease over normalising sporting ties with a country linked to terror.

The BCCI maintains that bilateral matches remain suspended and that tournament fixtures are scheduled under ICC rules. But critics argue that even ICC encounters send mixed signals to the world and disrespect to families of martyrs.

A Pain That Refuses to Heal

For the Dwivedi family, the debate is not political but personal. “We lost a son, a husband, a brother. For us, cricket with Pakistan is not entertainment. It is a wound,” said Aishanya.

As the match date approaches, the clash between diplomacy, commerce, and emotion is back in the spotlight. For families like the Dwivedis, every ball played against Pakistan feels like a ball bowled against the memory of their loved ones.