Palghar: 45-Year-Old Garbage Collector Critically Injured After Coming In Contact With High-Tension Wire In Nalasopara East |

Mumbai: A 45-year-old garbage collector, Balaji Waghmare, sustained critical injuries on Saturday afternoon after accidentally coming into contact with a high-tension electric wire near D-Mart on Link Road, adjacent to the municipal corporation premises in Nalasopara East, Palghar district.

Eyewitnesses reported that Waghmare was scavenging for scrap atop a large mound of soil dumped on a plot near Capital Mall, where municipal construction work is currently underway, as reported by Midday. Locals highlighted that a high-tension wire runs directly above this site. Excessive soil filling had caused the mound’s height to rise dangerously close to the live wire.

While climbing the heap, Waghmare reportedly made direct contact with the wire, receiving a severe electric shock. Prompt action by locals ensured he was rushed to Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered 60 to 70 burn injuries, as reported. Witnesses noted that the local electricity department quickly cut off the power supply, likely averting a fatal outcome. However, Waghmare’s condition remains critical.

In the aftermath of the incident, agitated residents blamed the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) for negligence and called for stringent action against the officials and contractors responsible. The police have launched a formal investigation into the matter.

17-Year-Old Electrocuted After Coming in Contact with Live Wire in Bhandup

In another tragic incident from Mumbai, a 17-year-old boy, Deepak Pille, lost his life after accidentally coming into contact with a live high-tension wire on the road in Bhandup’s Pannalal Compound area on Tuesday.

Deepak was walking home along LBS Road when the incident occurred. According to an eyewitness quoted by India Today, “Deepak had headphones on. Even though residents called out to him to move aside, he could not hear them and came into contact with the wire.” The electric shock proved fatal, and he died on the spot.

Residents had previously warned others to avoid the area due to the danger posed by the exposed wire, which had already been a known hazard. Their earlier alerts had helped prevent injuries to several individuals.