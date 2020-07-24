Kandivali trader loses Rs 32L to online fraudsters

A Kandivali-based trader lost Rs 32 lakh to online fraudsters, who duped him on the pretext of placing an order for a chemical. The fraudsters lured him into a trap and cheated him for over a month.

According to the police, the trader received a mail from a Ghana-based medical research company that was looking for an organic liquid named 'aburex zk2'. The company's representative told the trader that India is the only supplier of the liquid and assured him a good deal. The trader then contacted one supplier and took a quotation. He then forwarded it to the Ghanaian company.

The company then asked for samples. The trader arranged for the samples from the Indian supplier and sent their photographs to the foreign company on WhatsApp. The company then gave a purchase order of 10 gallons of liquid. However, it did not pay any advance to the trader.

When the trader contacted the supplier for 10 gallons of liquid, he was asked to lay an advance payment of Rs 15 lakh. Believing the supplier to be genuine, the trader paid the advance. However, this was just the start. The supplier then started asking for more money.

Over a month, the trader paid him Rs 32.64 lakh in 12 transactions, but he did not receive any chemical from the supplier. When he refused to pay further and asked the supplier to return the money, they refused. It was then that the trader realised that he had been duped and approached the Samta Nagar Police Station. We have registered a case of online cheating and our investigation is underway, said an official.