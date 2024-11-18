Kalyan West, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Shinde Sena Retain Constituency Amid Triangular Fight With Sena UBT & MNS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner and all eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-SP), Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT) and Nana Patole (Congress).

This will be the second direct fight between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Ruling in the capital city, Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) is what any political party wants. Constituencies like Thane, Kalyan, Dombivali, Mumbra, Bhiwandi and Navi Mumbai play a crucial role.

The Sena Vs Sena Battle In Kalyan West

Kalyan West (138) assembly constituency falls in Thane district. The constituency was formed after the delimitation in 2008 and is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency, along with five other assembly constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural, Bhiwandi East, Bhiwandi West, Shahapur and Murbad.

In its first assembly elections in 2009, MNS’s Prakash Bhoir was elected as the MLA. In 2014, BJP’s Narendra Pawar snatched the seat from MNS. However, in the 2019 assembly polls, the undivided Shiv Sena gained the seat from the BJP and Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Bhoir was elected as the MLA.

After the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Bhoir chose to go with Eknath Shinde’s faction. For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Shiv Sena has renominated sitting MLA Vishwanath Bhoir as the Mahayuti candidate. From MVA, Shiv Sena UBT’s Sachin Basre has been fielded. The Kalyan West is one of the seats in the state which is set to witness a fierce Sena vs Sena battle. MNS also has a good presence in Kalyan, and thus MNS has fielded its candidate Ulhas Bhoir from Kalyan West assembly seat.

Past Poll Statistics

In its first assembly elections in 2009, MNS’s Prakash Bhoir was elected as the MLA. In 2014, BJP’s Narendra Pawar snatched the seat from MNS. Pawar got 54,388 votes. In 2019, Pawar contested as the Independent candidate but was defeated by Shiv Sena’s Vishwanath Bhoir. Bhoir got 65,486 votes.

Voting on this seat durin 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Kalyan West assembly constituency is part of the Bhiwandi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, two-term sitting MP, BJP’s Kapil Patil lost the seat to NCP (SP)’s Suresh Mhatre. Mhatre won the seat with 499,464 votes and Patil got 433,343 votes. From Kalyan West assembly constituency, Mhatre got 74,129 votes and Patil got 105,365 votes.

About Kayan West Seat

Kalyan West is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. The total number of registered voters during the 2019 assembly elections were 4,52,924 and the voters turnout was mere 41.91 per cent.