 Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency

Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency

Bhandup West falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, along with other five constituencies: Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. Bhandup has been the stronghold of Shiv Sena. BMC's former standing committee chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar is the sitting MLA here and is renominated. He sees fierce competition with former MLA, Sena UBT's Ashok Patil.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 09:16 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections are the first direct battle between the Mahayuti and MVA after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The campaigns have reached at last stages and PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have also conducted election rallies in Mumbai. Being the capital city, the battle to lead in Mumbai is what any political party wants.

Mumbai has 36 assembly constituencies, including Mumbai city and suburbs. Some of the key constituencies in the western suburbs include Dahisar, Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Goregaon, Bandra, Andheri and Jogeshwari, and key constituencies in the eastern suburbs are Mulund, Bhandup, Ghatkopar, Chembur and Kurla.

Read Also
Versova, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will BJP's Bharti Lavekar Retain Her Seat; Sena UBT's Haroon...
article-image

Mumbai’s Bhandup To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle

Bhandup West (157) constituency was formed as the delimitation in 2008. It falls in Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, along with other five constituencies namely Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. Bhandup has been the stronghold of Shiv Sena (undivided) and two Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations’s (BMC) standing committee chairmen come from this area, namely Yashodhar Phanse and Ramesh Korgaonkar. Korgaonkar is the sitting MLA from Bhandup West. In 2014, undivided Shiv Sena’s Ashok Patil was elected as the MLA.

FPJ Shorts
Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday
Sneak Peak Into Priyanka Chopra’s Gallery From Gunday
'Crazy Coincidence': Jasprit Bumrah And Tabraiz Shamsi Share Identical T20I Records, South Africa Spinner Shares Screenshot
'Crazy Coincidence': Jasprit Bumrah And Tabraiz Shamsi Share Identical T20I Records, South Africa Spinner Shares Screenshot
Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency
Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This Constituency
Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In Kandivali; VIDEO
Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In Kandivali; VIDEO

After the division of Shiv Sena in 2022, Korgaonkar chose to go with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, while Patil stayed with Uddhav Thackeray. For the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar is the Mahayuti candidate from Bhandup West, while the MVA has fielded Shiv Sena UBT leader, former MLA Ashok Patil. There is no doubt that the Bhandup West constituency will see an intense fight between both factions of Shiv Sena.

Read Also
Magathane, Maharashtra Election 2024: This Mumbai Seat To Witness Fierce Sena Vs Sena Battle
article-image

The MNS also has a good hold in this constituency and for this election, MNS has fielded Shirish Sawant, who could be a tough competition to both factions of Shiv Sena.

Past Poll Statistics

In its first assembly elections in Bhandup West in 2009, MNS’ Shishir Shinde was elected as the MLA. In 2014, Shiv Sena snatched the seat and Ashok Patil defeated BJP’s Manoj Kotak with a margin of 4,772 votes. In 2019, Shiv Sena fielded multiple-term corporator and BMC standing committee chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar and he defeated MNS’ Jalgaonkar with a margin of 29,173 votes.

Voting in Bhandup West seat during 2019 assembly polls

Voting in Bhandup West seat during 2019 assembly polls | EC

Performance During 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Bhandup West falls in the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency along with five other constituencies, namely Mulund, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East and Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP had fielded Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha from the seat, however, he lost to former MP Sanjay Dina Patil who was elected from the Shiv Sena UBT’s ticket. Patil won with 450,937 votes and Kotecha got 421,076 votes. Of the total votes, from the Bhandup West assembly constituency, Patil got 79,119 votes and Kotecha got 75,659 votes.

Read Also
Dahisar, Maharashtra Election 2024: Sena UBT's Vinod Ghosalkar May Stop BJP's Manisha Chaudhary's...
article-image

About Bhandup West Seat

It is not a reserved seat and is allotted to General Category candidates. During the 2019 assembly elections, the total number of registered voters were 2,83,275 and the voter turnout was 56.24 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This...

Bhandup West, Maharashtra Election 2024: Stronghold Of Shiv Sena, Both Factions Attempt To Win This...

Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In...

Mumbai: Hundreds Of Animal Lovers Hold Candle March Protesting Killing Of 14 Stray Dogs In...

Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain...

Mulund, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bastion Of BJP From 24 Years, MLA Mihir Kotecha Looks To Retain...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhayandar Police Book 45-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver For Ferrying Cartons...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Bhayandar Police Book 45-Year-Old Rickshaw Driver For Ferrying Cartons...

PM Modi, Amit Shah, & Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage To Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary

PM Modi, Amit Shah, & Rahul Gandhi Pay Homage To Balasaheb Thackeray On His 12th Death Anniversary