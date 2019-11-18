Kalyan student who morphed women's images with porn arrested for extortion

20-year-old college student from Kalyan arrested for blackmailing two women for money he wanted to use as a bribe for securing a government job. The Tulinj police have arrested the accused, Aniket Shelar for extortion.

A second-year B.Com student, Shelar, wanted to work with a government-owned national airline and had even applied. Although, after an acquaintance told him that he would need to bribe the officials to get the job, Shelar formulated the extortion plan.

Shelar took pictures of two women from their WhatsApp photos and morphed them with pornographic images. He then sent them the pictures and threatened them to pay up to Rs 20,000 or he would release the pictures online.

The women filed a complaint with the Tulinj police station’s cyber cell unit. The police asked the women to call Shelar and ask him to come and pick up the extortion amount and as he came to collect the money, the police arrested him.

According to the police, the victims and Shelar knew each other and also said that a similar case has been previously registered against him at Padgha police station in Bhiwandi.