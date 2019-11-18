Mumbai Parking Authority to cap number of vehicles registered per person, bans parking around malls

The Mumbai Parking Authority (MPA) committee in a review meeting on Saturday, discussed the possibility of capping registration of vehicles per person in its parking policy.

MPA chairman Gautam Chatterjee said, “The point was raised, but a decision is yet to be taken. These points will certainly be incorporated in the parking policy that we will prepare.”

“The idea is to ensure an individual or a family doesn’t register more than one or two vehicles by linking the details to their Aadhaar number. The committee will discuss the idea further in the upcoming meetings,” said a senior official, privy to the discussions.

The committee includes additional municipal commissioner (eastern suburbs), joint commissioner of police (traffic), transport secretary, deputy chief engineer (roads and traffic), roads & traffic department officers, BEST officers and two experts. Once framed, the parking policy will be proposed to the general body and the urban development department of the state government.

The committee is also looking into the parking ratio of 1:4 – one parking space for four apartments – in Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s projects. The parking authority said that the review was necessary as most slum-dwellers own four-wheelers used to earn a living through mobile app-based cabs and, therefore, need more space.

“It was observed that several illegally parked cars on the road belonged to slum dwellers who earn their living by registering with app-based cabs. The parking ratio of 1:4 needs to change,” said an official.

Another step underway is to remove all scrapped and unclaimed vehicles from the streets. The vehicles will be then given to scrapyards owned by the BMC and scientifically crush them.

No parking around 13 these 13 malls in the city

In a recent meeting between mall owners, the Mumbai Parking Authority and Mumbai Traffic Police, the decision to ban parking vehicles around 13 specific malls in the city was taken. The mall owners have agreed to open their parking space for public at reasonable rates during the day on weekdays and night parking through the week.

The malls included in the list are:

Star Mall, Dadar

Nakshatra Mall, Dadar

CR 2 Mall, Nariman Point

City Center Mall, Nagpada

Atria Mall, Worli

Palladium Mall, Parel

K Star Mall, Chembur

R City Mall, Ghatkopar,

Infinity Mall, Andheri west; D Mart Shopping, Mulund; Oberoi Mall, Goregaon; Marks and Spencer, Bandra and Hub Mall, Goregaon