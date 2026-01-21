Kalyan Sessions Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Of 3 Accused In Activist Sarita Khanchandani Suicide Case

Activist Sarita Khanchandani | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 21: After nearly four months of hearings, the Kalyan Sessions Court has rejected the anticipatory bail applications (ABA) filed by three accused — Ulhas Falke, his wife Shivani Ulhas Falke and politician Dhananjay Bodare — who have been named in connection with the suicide of environmental advocate Sarita Khanchandani.

Court cites FIR and suicide note

The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge S. G. Inamdar, who observed that the names and roles of the accused were specifically mentioned both in the First Information Report (FIR) and in the suicide note left behind by the deceased, which prima facie supports the prosecution’s case.

In its order copy, accessed by FPJ, the court noted that the allegations against the accused are serious in nature and require custodial interrogation.

“After perusal of the police papers and documents filed by the accused, the prosecution and the informant — Advocate Purshottam Khanchandani, husband of the deceased — it reveals that there are specific allegations against the accused that they harassed the deceased, due to which she committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building, as revealed from the suicide note,” the court held.

Investigation still underway

The judge further observed that the deceased was a practising advocate and an active social activist who had filed several writ petitions on social issues before the Bombay High Court, many of which were successful and allegedly went against the interests of the accused.

“The FIR specifies the names and roles of the accused, which are also mentioned in the suicide note, thereby supporting the prosecution case. Investigation in respect of call detail records and social media accounts of the applicant-accused is yet to be conducted. The offence is serious in nature and investigation is in progress,” the court stated.

Custodial interrogation deemed necessary

Rejecting the plea, the court further noted that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary and that the possibility of tampering with evidence, pressurising prosecution witnesses or creating hurdles during the investigation could not be ruled out.

The accused had moved the anticipatory bail applications in September 2025, contending that the alleged suicide note was a “so-called” document that was vague and omnibus in nature.

They argued that multiple names had been mentioned together without specifying individual roles or attributing specific acts to each person.

Background of the case

Sarita Khanchandani, popularly known as the “Iron Lady of Ulhasnagar” for her fearless legal activism on behalf of marginalised communities and environmental causes, was found dead on August 29.

Also Watch:

Her suicide note reportedly named Giya Gopalani, Ulhas Falke, Shivani Falke, advocate Raj Chandwani and politician Dhananjay Bodare as persons allegedly responsible for pushing her to the brink.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/