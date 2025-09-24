 Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding
Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding

Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding

The accused later recorded intimate moments with the girl and shared the video with his friends. Subsequently, the other six accused sexually assaulted her after threatening to make the video viral. Following this, the girl became pregnant and later suffered a miscarriage.

NK GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 06:49 AM IST
Kalyan Police Arrest Seven For Alleged Gang-Rape Of Minor; Eighth Accused Absconding | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Kalyan police have arrested seven individuals for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl on multiple occasions in Kalyan.

According to the police, the incident began in March this year when the victim received a friend request on Instagram from one of the accused, who is a relative. She accepted the request and began conversing with him, including over regular calls. Later, the accused introduced her to another man, and she also began communicating with him. Eventually, a physical relationship was established between them.

Blackmail and Assault

The accused later recorded intimate moments with the girl and shared the video with his friends. Subsequently, the other six accused sexually assaulted her after threatening to make the video viral. Following this, the girl became pregnant and later suffered a miscarriage.

FIR and Arrests

The incident came to light when a relative informed the victim’s father about an intimate video of his daughter that had gone viral on social media. Thereafter, the father along with the victim approached the Mahatma Phule Police Station on Monday and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (formerly the Indian Penal Code), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the Information Technology Act.

Police Statement

Baliaram Pardeshi, Senior Police Inspector from Mahatma Phule Police Station, said, "So far, seven accused have been arrested and produced in court, where they were remanded to police custody until September 30. We have formed a team to trace the one absconding accused."

