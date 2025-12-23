 Kalyan News: Grand Deepotsav Held At Goveli In Presence Of Spiritual Leaders And Thousands Of Devotees
Kalyan News: Grand Deepotsav Held At Goveli In Presence Of Spiritual Leaders And Thousands Of Devotees

Danish AzmiUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 11:23 PM IST
Grand Deepotsav Held At Goveli In Presence Of Spiritual Leaders And Thousands Of Devotees | Representational Image

Kalyan: The premises of the ongoing Dharma Jagran Mahotsav at Goveli were transformed into a sea of divine light on Monday evening as nearly 25,000 lamps were lit simultaneously, marking a spiritually uplifting Deepotsav ceremony. The magnificent spectacle was witnessed in the august presence of Balayogi Sadanand Maharaj and Swami Shri Govinddev Giri Ji, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya.

Organised by the Akhil Thane District Warkari Sampradaya, the Dharma Jagran Mahotsav and Akhand Harinam Saptah commenced on December 16 and has been drawing thousands of Warkaris and devotees from across Maharashtra. Former Union Minister Kapil Patil is serving as the Reception Committee Chairman of the grand religious congregation.

On Monday, a sacred Sant Pujan ceremony was also performed as part of the festivities. Apart from Balayogi Shri Sadanand Maharaj and Swami Govinddev Giri Ji, the occasion was attended by several prominent personalities including former MLA Gotiram Pawar, former Zilla Parishad Vice-President Subhash Pawar, and District Cooperative Bank Director Prashant Patil, among others.

The festival has been meticulously planned and coordinated by Ramayanacharya Vishwanath Maharaj Waringe and Madhav Maharaj Keshav, ensuring smooth conduct of the multi-day spiritual programme.

During the Deepotsav, thousands of devotees joined in lighting the lamps and offered collective prayers along with the chanting of Pasaydan, creating an atmosphere of devotion, peace and spiritual fervour. The illuminated venue stood as a symbol of faith, unity and the timeless spiritual traditions of the Warkari movement.

