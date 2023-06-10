Kalyan Lok Sabha Fiasco: Shrikant Shinde's Resignation Offer Prompts Conciliatory Approach by State BJP

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule | File photo

Following Kalyan Lok Sabha MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde's offer to resign due to a local matter in Dombivali, the state BJP seems to have adopted a more conciliatory approach in order to seek an amicable resolution to the issue.

State BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stated on Saturday, "It's a localised matter and not a statewide one. I will personally discuss the issue with PWD Minister Ravindra Chavan, and we will strive to resolve it amicably." His remarks clearly indicate the party's intention to prevent the issue from escalating further.

"The BJP-Shiv Sena alliance has enjoyed success in Kalyan for a significant period of time. While there have been certain local-level issues, it is crucial to address them at the local level. I would also like to appeal to MP Dr. Shrikant Shinde to avoid further escalation of the matter. I am confident that he will remain the candidate of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Kalyan and achieve a resounding victory," Bawankule added in his efforts to de-escalate the situation.

The Dombivali unit of the BJP had accused Shekhar Bagade, the senior Police Inspector of Manpada police station, of falsely implicating local BJP leader Nandu Joshi in a molestation case. The unit had demanded the immediate transfer of the officer. Furthermore, the party unit had declared its non-cooperation with the Shiv Sena and had boycotted Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's events in Diwa earlier this week.

Former BJP MLA Narendra Pawar acknowledged the legitimacy of the concerns raised by the local BJP workers. He stated that the failure to take action against the police officer is akin to exacerbating the situation. Pawar further mentioned that the party workers intend to meet with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to address and resolve the issue.

Following remarks made by certain BJP leaders attributing a significant role to PWD Minister and BJP leader Ravindra Chavan in Dr. Shrikant Shinde's victory, Dr. Shinde expressed his displeasure and offered to resign from his position.