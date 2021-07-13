Kalyan: 38-year-old man arrested for killing ragpicker over dispute for Rs 350

A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) crime branch sleuths for killing a ragpicker. The accused had a fight over Rs 350 with the deceased. After an argument, he stabbed him on his throat and killed him.

The police said the incident took place on July 3, at platform number 1 of Kalyan railway station. The deceased Narayan Naravi, 35, was found lying in a pool of blood at the platform. The locals and GRP police who found his body with injuries shifted him to a civic hospital. The GRP, Kalyan had registered a murder case and started the investigation.

"We scrutinized the CCTV footage of the platform to find a man stabbing the deceased with a sharp knife on his throat. However, we circulated the picture of the accused but couldn't trace him. To get more details about the accused, we checked the CCTV footage of all railway stations of central and western line to trace the accused or get some clue about his whereabouts," said a police officer.

The crime branch sleuths on Monday were patrolling outside Masjid Bunder railway station when they found a suspect who was similar to the man seen in the footage. The team detained him to further question him. "He confessed about being present at Kalyan railway station and killing the deceased who was also a ragpicker," said a police officer from GRP.

The police said the accused alleged in his statement about sleeping that night at platform number 1 at Kalyan railway station. "The deceased Narayan came and woke him up asking for Rs 350. The accused was not returning the cash he took from Narayan. They had a heated argument, after which Narayan assaulted the accused. So in anger, the accused stabbed him to death," said a police officer.

A team of GRP, crime branch officials headed by the police inspector, Gajendra Patil trace the accused. The police have not disclosed the name of the accused. He was handed over to the GRP, Kalyan who will further investigate the matter.