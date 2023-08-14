Kalwa's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Deaths: Panel To Probe Possibility Of Negligence

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa | Vibhav Birwatkar

Four-year-old boy from Shahpur is the youngest patient to die at the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa on Saturday late night. It was the case of kerosene poisoning for which the child was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital four days ago. However, the exact cause of death is ascertain as the child died during treatment.

Meanwhile, a committee has been formed to conduct a detailed enquiry about the possibility of any negligence on the part of the hospital and treating doctors. It will impartially examine the clinical reasons for the deaths, any lacunae in medical treatment and lack of equipment if any.

Relatives of the deceased have alleged that the hospital staff neglected their demands for admitting their loved ones to the ICU. Moreover, they were also asked to wait for treatment. However, the hospital authorities are looking into the underlying clinical factors that have led to the deaths of the patients.

The Kalwa hospital witnessed a huge footfall of patients from across Thane and Palghar districts. Most of the patients come to the hospital with severe conditions and this pushes up the fatality rate. On average, the hospital records 10 deaths daily. This is similar to what KEM hospital in neighbouring Mumbai reports – the hospital recorded 6,172 deaths in 2022, an average of around 16 deaths per day.