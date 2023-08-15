Kalwa Hospital Deaths: CSM Hospital Registered 1,061 Deaths In Seven Months In 2023

CSHM, Kalwa | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) hospital in Kalwa which is in news due to 27 deaths in four days. The administration from the hospital given a shocking information that as many as 1061 patients have died in CSM hospital in the last seven months that is from January to July in 2023 which is 325 more than the year 2022. More than 50 patients died in the last 14 days. The average death rate per thousand patients admitted for treatment is 51 to 54.

Patients come from Palghar, Mumbai along with Thane district to Kalwa Hospital for treatment. The pressure on the hospital has increased in the past few months. The number of patients coming for treatment in Out Patient Department (OPD) increased from 1500 to 2000. Five patients died last week on Thursday. After that, 18 more patients were added from Saturday night to Sunday morning and four deaths were registered on Monday. In seven months from January to July 2023, 1061 patients died in this hospital. In 2022, 736 deaths of patients were recorded in Kalwa Hospital from January to July. This year, 325 more patients were added to it. The administration explained that 1336 patients died in 2022 from January to December.

14 thousand patients discharged

Last year, 16 thousand 969 patients were admitted for treatment of various diseases and surgery in the period of seven months from January 2022 to July 2022, while 14 thousand 626 patients were discharged after the treatment. Of these, 3,242 deliveries were done. Also, 736 patients died during the same period.

This year, from January 2023 to July 2023, 21,606 patients were admitted for surgery along with treatment for various diseases. 18,413 patients were discharged after treatment. 3,265 deliveries were done. One thousand 61 patients died during this period. This year, 325 deaths have increased compared to last year.

Many parts of the hospital have been handed over to private institutions

A place for dialysis has been given to a private institution in Kalwa Hospital. Also, space for CT scan and other tests has been given to a private institution. It is claimed that city scans are being done here at a low cost, but many parts of the hospital have been handed over to private institutions. These decisions were opposed by the then authorities, so they were lifted.

Emphasis on error correction opines experts

Dr. Vinod Ingalhalikar, senior osteopath from Thane said, "It cannot be said that all 27 deaths in just a span of four days is a failure of the administration,but death has different causes. In such cases there is not always laxity. I say this with 28 years of experience in Sion Hospital. There may be laxity at some point. There were patients of various diseases in Kalwa hospital. Incidents have not occurred in certain wards. Such incidents can happen in every hospital from time to time. They can have many reasons."

Dr.Uday Kulkarni, senior ayurveda specialist said, "Any hospital strives to save patients, but due to the financial condition of the patients coming to the government hospitals and the critical condition of the patients in many places, it is beyond human efforts to save them even after best efforts. At such a time, it is wrong to blame the doctors, administration and the over-stressed staff and for this there is a need to educate the masses."

"Kalwa Hospital is a big hospital in Thane and needs to be further equipped,but instead of blaming everyone, action should be taken only on those who are found guilty in the investigation. Bringing politics into such incidents does not do anything, rather everyone should work together, the administration should study how to correct the errors in the hospital. No one should be blamed until the inquiry report comes out," said Dr. Mahesh Bedekar a well-known gynaecologist.

