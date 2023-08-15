Kalwa's CSM Hospital Incident Is Painful, Says Jijau Sanstha's Founder Nilesh Sambare

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa | FPJ

Thane: In the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (CSM) Hospital in Kalwa on Thursday five patients died, and on Saturday 10:30 pm to Sunday 8:30 am a total of 18 patients have died and on Monday again four deaths. Nilesh Sambare, the founder of Jijau Sanstha, has expressed his anger saying that these are the victims of the chaos in the municipal hospitals of Thane district and this incident is very painful.

Keeping the dead body in the ICU for seven-seven hours, not moving a patient if he dies, keeping other patients next to him. This is very disturbing and this hospital has reached the height of negligence and that is why such incidents are happening frequently said Sambare.

The mismanagement of CSM Hospital was always brought to the fore through many incidents. Due to wrong treatment given to 23-year-old Prachi Agadkar, who lives in Savarkar Nagar in Thane, a few months ago, the family faced a financial crisis. During Prachi's knee surgery, a material called Nike belt (strap) was broken during the surgery. At that time, the same belt was re-attached instead of another new belt. After that, a shocking incident happened in this hospital where the patient was discharged without anesthesia and without surgery, saying that the hospital did not have enough facilities for that surgery.

The Jijau organisation had drawn the attention of the administration to this matter. CSM Hospital in Kalwa has to take care of the stress of the health system in Thane city, Thane rural and Palghar district. Many times patients are asked to go to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital (Sion) or JJ Hospital for critical condition like low hemoglobin of pregnant mother, low birth weight of baby born, brain problem and many other reasons. Especially at such a time, people in rural areas come to CSM hospital after he is fed up due to lack of money, non-availability of ambulances, lack of geographical information in Mumbai and Thane cities, taking long time to get information and illiteracy. Also, due to lack of timely treatment, it increases the possibility of death of the patient. All these matters were presented by Nilesh Sambare, the founder of Jijau Sanstha, in a statement given to the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Poor people should get proper health facilities in government hospitals. In a statement dated 26th July 2022, Jijau Sanstha founder and president Nilesh Sambare had requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take appropriate measures to prevent them from being harassed.At this time CM Shinde also ordered to take immediate remedial measures by taking serious note of this. But Sambare said that this incident could have been avoided if the hospital administration had followed up on these matters and taken the matter seriously and had taken necessary measures at this place in time.

On the one hand social organisations like Jijau are running free hospitals at their own expenses in remote areas like Palghar so that no patient dies due to lack of money. They are working round the clock for public service, on the other hand, common people are being victimized due to administrative apathy. If an institution like Jijau can run a modern hospital with 130 beds for free in a small village of Valboli in a remote area like Vikramgad in Palghar district, why is it not possible for the administration of CSM hospital to run the hospital in a systematic way questioned Sambare.

