 'Justice Delayed Is Not Only Justice Denied But Justice Destroyed': CJI Surya Kant | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Justice Delayed Is Not Only Justice Denied But Justice Destroyed': CJI Surya Kant | VIDEO

'Justice Delayed Is Not Only Justice Denied But Justice Destroyed': CJI Surya Kant | VIDEO

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant called High Courts the first line of defence for citizens, urging them to act proactively against systemic failures. Speaking in Mumbai, he warned that judicial delays erode public faith, stating that justice delayed is not just denied but destroyed.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Saturday, January 24, 2026, 10:05 PM IST
article-image
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant | IANS

Mumbai, Jan 24: Calling High Courts the first line of defence for ordinary citizens, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday urged them to be more proactive and vigilant in addressing systemic failures in the rule of law, asserting that judicial delay does not merely deny justice but destroys it altogether.

Judicial delay erodes public faith

The CJI was speaking at two events in Mumbai — the Fali Nariman Memorial Lecture and a felicitation programme organised by the Bombay High Court — where he stressed that delays in the justice delivery system erode public faith. “Justice delayed is not only justice denied but it is justice destroyed,” he said.

Call for proactive role

FPJ Shorts
'If I Like The Character, I Will Go': Will Upasana Singh Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? Actress Ends Rift Rumours, Calls Comedian Her Younger Brother
'If I Like The Character, I Will Go': Will Upasana Singh Return To Kapil Sharma's Show? Actress Ends Rift Rumours, Calls Comedian Her Younger Brother
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train Near Malad; Accused Absconding
Mumbai Crime: 45-Year-Old NM College Professor Stabbed To Death On Borivali–Churchgate Local Train Near Malad; Accused Absconding
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Defends Bihar Bhawan Project In Navi Mumbai, Questions MNS Objection And Calls It Humanitarian Initiative
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Defends Bihar Bhawan Project In Navi Mumbai, Questions MNS Objection And Calls It Humanitarian Initiative
'Grateful And Ready To Go...': Scotland Break Silence After Replacing Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In India
'Grateful And Ready To Go...': Scotland Break Silence After Replacing Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In India

At the memorial lecture, CJI Kant urged High Courts to remain alert to institutional lapses affecting governance and civil liberties. “High Courts need to be more proactive and remain alert to systematic failures in the rule of law and not wait for the knock on their doors,” he said, adding that access to justice must be transformed “from a passive right to a state-guaranteed service”.

Not stepping stones to Supreme Court

Rejecting the notion that High Courts are merely intermediary forums, the CJI said, “High Courts are not stepping stones to the Supreme Court”. He described them as the first forum where citizens seek constitutional protection.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India; How Long Will He Hold Office?
article-image

“High Courts are the primary sentinel guarding the doorsteps of the ordinary citizen, ensuring that the rule of law is not a distant concept but a localised, breathing reality,” he observed.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Defends Bihar Bhawan Project In Navi Mumbai, Questions MNS Objection...
Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Defends Bihar Bhawan Project In Navi Mumbai, Questions MNS Objection...
'Justice Delayed Is Not Only Justice Denied But Justice Destroyed': CJI Surya Kant | VIDEO
'Justice Delayed Is Not Only Justice Denied But Justice Destroyed': CJI Surya Kant | VIDEO
Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money...
Mumbai Cop’s Phone Hacked, Cyber Fraudsters Take ₹4.12 Lakh Loan In His Name And Transfer Money...
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks...
CPI(M) Stages Bhiwandi Sit-In Over Tribal Rights, Water Crisis, Power Bills And Labour Issues, Seeks...
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...
VCCCI's Annual Vintage Car Fiesta 2026 In Mumbai Goes On Wheels This Republic Day- Know When To...