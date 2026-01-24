Mumbai News: Thyroid Disorders Emerge As Silent Public Health Concern, Study Flags Rising Hypothyroidism

A hospital study highlights the growing burden of undiagnosed thyroid disorders across age groups | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 24: Thyroid disorders are emerging as a growing but largely unnoticed public health concern in India, with early symptoms often being mistaken for stress or the natural effects of ageing.

A new analysis conducted by Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, has revealed a significant rise in thyroid dysfunction detected during routine health check-ups, particularly among women and the elderly.

Study highlights rising hypothyroidism

The study analysed 11,121 thyroid test reports carried out over a one-year period in 2025 and found that hypothyroidism is increasing silently across age groups. Elevated TSH levels above the normal range were seen in 21.7 per cent of cases, with a higher prevalence among women at 24.5 per cent compared to 18.9 per cent in men.

The incidence of thyroid dysfunction rose steadily with age, affecting nearly one-fourth of individuals aged 60–69 years, about 30.9 per cent in the 70–79 age group, and close to 35 per cent among those aged 80–89 years.

Subclinical cases and high-risk indicators

Among patients who underwent a complete thyroid function test panel, 20.2 per cent were found to have subclinical hypothyroidism, a condition marked by elevated TSH levels despite normal thyroid hormone values. This was more commonly observed in women than in men.

The analysis also identified low T3 syndrome in 2.6 per cent of elderly patients, a finding that may point towards the presence of other serious underlying illnesses.

Although detected in a small proportion of cases, extremely low TSH levels were noted in 0.38 per cent of reports and were considered clinically high-risk, with women again showing higher susceptibility.

Doctors stress early diagnosis

Commenting on the findings, Dr Varsha Vadera, Consultant and Head of Laboratory Medicine and Advanced Diagnostics at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, said the data clearly indicate that thyroid dysfunction has become a major yet underdiagnosed health problem in India.

She emphasised that timely testing and appropriate treatment can significantly improve quality of life and help prevent long-term complications.

Also Watch:

Read Also Natural Healing Therapies Restore Balance In Thyroid Disorders

Call for regular screening

Medical experts have advised that symptoms such as persistent fatigue, unexplained weight gain, hair loss, increased sensitivity to cold, and memory difficulties — particularly in postmenopausal women and older adults — should not be ignored, and regular thyroid screening should be considered an essential part of routine health check-ups.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/