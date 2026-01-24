Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Defends Bihar Bhawan Project In Navi Mumbai, Questions MNS Objection And Calls It Humanitarian Initiative

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam | X @np_nationpress

Mumbai: Defending the proposed Bihar Bhawan in Navi Mumbai amid opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam questioned the objections to the project, calling it a humanitarian initiative meant for cancer patients.

Funding clarity

“The proposed Bihar Bhawan in Mumbai is being built by the government of Bihar, which has allotted a fund of Rs 314 crores. Using that money, the Bihar government has bought land from the Maharashtra government. The aim of constructing Bihar Bhawan is to accommodate the large number of cancer patients and their relatives who come to Mumbai for treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital,” Nirupam said, adding, “The money is being invested by Bihar government, land is being allocated by Maharashtra government, and the treatment is being provided by Tata Hospital, so why is anyone else interfering in this?”

The remarks come amid a political row triggered by the MNS, which has opposed the construction of the Bihar Bhawan, arguing that Bihar should prioritise spending within its own state. The issue has sparked sharp reactions from leaders in Bihar as well.

Bihar response

Responding to the opposition, Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary asserted that no political party or individual has the authority to stop the project. He said Mumbai does not belong to any single party.

Choudhary maintained that the Bhawan would be built as planned and that welfare initiatives cannot be derailed by political pressure.

Facility details

According to the Bihar government, the proposed Bhawan will include dormitory-style accommodation for cancer patients and their attendants, many of whom travel to Mumbai for long-term treatment at Tata Memorial Hospital and struggle with high living costs.

Bihar leaders have also pointed out that several states operate similar Bhawans in major cities across the country and insisted that the project is purely humanitarian, not political.

