JRH and WR launch app to track patients’ data

To aid the medical fraternity in better care for COVID-19 patients, Jagjivan Ram Hospital has developed an in-house JRH application. Railway officials said the web-based application logs the entire flow of treatment, right from the entry into the triage of the hospital till discharge.

Till now 1,296 patients have successfully recovered under the care of JRH. Currently, 139 patients are undergoing treatment.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, Western Railway (WR) said that this application will create a database containing the basic details of the patient, such as name, age, address and sex, amongst others, followed by comorbid conditions, initial symptoms, physical exposure, digital X-ray data, lab reports, daily medication data and daily parameter check. “This data is logged online along with date and time stamps at different stages by different functionaries with exclusive access across the flow chain in a user-friendly and seamless manner. The X-ray data and lab reports are directly drawn through suitable interfaces with the source machines,” he said.

Thakur further added that, while information management is an effective use of the application, along with its various MIS reports and visual analytics, the periodical classification of a patient into mild, severe and critical based on various parameter checks, lab reports and response to medication is the biggest highlight of the app.

This app is jointly developed by the Medical Department of JRH and the IT Cell of Mumbai Division of Western Railway. The team is currently working beyond the descriptive and statistical analysis and exploring the realm of predictive analytics, riding on the considerable amount of data generated through the patient flow across JRH. The success of the application adds an edge to the better management of data related to a patient and providing the patient with the required treatment with care and healing.