JNU Violence: Now, BJP stages anti-’Free-Kashmir’ protest

Mumbai: BJP leaders Sudhir Mungantiwar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha staged a sit-in protest along with party workers against the 'Free Kashmir' banner, raised by a Mumbai woman in a demonstration to denounce the attacks on the JNU students.

Bollywood celebs Juhi Chawla and Dalip Tahil joined in to condemn the Gateway protest, saying it was a propaganda to divide the nation.

A row had erupted when a woman, Mehak Mirza Prabhu, displayed a “Free Kashmir” placard at a demonstration held to denounce the JNU violence at the Gateway on Monday.

Though Prabhu, a city-based writer and reciting artist, later apologised for her act, the police on Tuesday booked her under IPC section 15 (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration).

The BJP members assembled at the Veer Savarkar Samarak in Dadar and condemned the Sena-NCP-Congress-led MVA government.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha stated, “The protest was a separatist propaganda to divide the nation. Kashmir is an integral part of India. We call it 'heaven on earth'.

How dare they demand it to be free from the nation.” He said the protests in the name of solidarity was just a façade, the real motive was to malign the BJP-led central govt.

“The Sena-led MVA govt is entertaining such anti-national activities to please people. The real motive of such demonstrations are to spread seditious sentiments against the country,” stated Lodha.

BJP also initiated a signature campaign in support of CAA. The leaders said the campaign would continue for a week and is aimed at convincing people about the merits of the new Act. The campaign, launched by BJP’s youth wing, claimed to have got 40,000 signatures.