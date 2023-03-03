Jitendra Awhad alleges Thane cops conspiring to expel 2 NCP office-bearers

Jitendra Awhad | File Photo

Thane: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad on Thursday, March 2 alleged that the process of expelling two office bearers of the NCP has been initiated by Thane city police.

The action has been initiated in the case of assaulting Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) assistant commissioner encroachment department Mahesh Aher.

One of the officials from TMC on the condition of anonymity said that the allegation of Jitendra Awhad is true and the Thane police have started the process of expelling Awhad's personal assistant Abhijit Pawar and NCP party worker Hemant Vani.

Earlier on February 15, 2023, TMC assistant commissioner Mahesh Aher was beaten up by NCP officials and workers. This included Hemant Vani and Abhijeet Pawar. Naupada police arrested both in this case. Both of them are currently out on bail.