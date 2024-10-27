Jhanvi Kukreja Murder Case: Accused Moves Application Seeking Trial To Be Conducted On Daily Basis

Representational Image

Mumbai: In the 2021 New Year’s Eve murder of Jhanvi Kukreja, the accused - her boyfriend Shree Jogdhankar and his friend Diya Padalkar — have moved an application to conduct the trial on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the prosecution is seeking transfer of the case back to the original court that has recorded testimonies of as many as 28 witnesses.

The trial came to a halt in August, when the case was “abruptly transferred” to the special MP and MLA court from the special court for cases of violence against women.

Plea Rejected

The prosecution had demanded the special MP and MLA court to refer the case to the court of principal sessions judge for it to be sent back to the original court. The plea was, however, rejected. The prosecution is now preparing to challenge the said order in high court.