Jet Airways PF Scam: CBI To Probe Questionable Transactions In EPFO Staffer’s Bank Accounts

A day after an FIR was registered in the multi-crore Provident Fund (PF) scam involving Jet Airways employees, the Central Bureau of Investigation said it will probe all questionable transactions in the bank accounts of EPFO official, Machindra Bamne.

The Central agency has booked Bamne, his wife Rupali and 13 Jet Airways employees for allegedly receiving illegal gratification through multiple modes of online banking from employees in lieu of their claim settlements. The agency claimed that suspicious credit transactions to the tune of nearly ₹1.77 lakh were found in his and his wife’s accounts via 13 Jet employees.

Several irregularities unveiled in letter

The Regional Provident Fund Commissioner’s office, in its letter to the vigilance department in February this year, had alleged several irregularities by Bamne. The letter stated that he had concealed the fact that he and his wife were working as EPFO consultants for other establishments as well. As per the letter, Bamne’s bank statements for 2017 to 2022 show that he was involved in several questionable financial transactions.



Bamne received hefty transactions from his friends and relatives

The letter stated that Bamne failed to intimate the administration regarding his loan transactions for purchase of movable properties and about hefty transactions received from his friends and relatives. He failed to authenticate details of financial transactions with many other people whose names appear in his bank statements, the letter stated, adding that he also failed to provide sufficient evidence against the money received from EPFO members of M/s Jet Airways.

According to CBI, a complaint was received on February 2 this year from RW Sylem, Regional PF Commissioner I (Vigilance) against Bamne.

