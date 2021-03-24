Jayant Patil slams Fadnavis over repeated demand for President's Rule

State NCP Chief Jayant Patil took a swipe at BJP for its repeated demand for the imposition of President’s Rule.

"No matter what happens in Maharashtra, the opposition is demanding a presidential regime. So far, the demand has been made eight to nine times and it is being made every month. There is nothing new in it,’’ said Patil who is also Water Resources Minister.

Patil not only ruled out the resignation of Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the wake of corruption charges levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh but also said there is no need for a reshuffle in the cabinet. "There is no need for any change in the state cabinet and we do not have any proposal under consideration,’’ he said.

Patil slammed Fadnavis for targeting the Maha Vikas Aghadi government especially when the investigations into the bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran's death were underway. He also led a scathing attack against Fadnavis for alleged racket in police transfers and the phone tapping done by the former additional DGP Rashmi Shukla in this regard.

"There is an establishment board for police transfers. Transfers are made as recommended by the Establishment Board. Officers have been transferred as per its recommendations. On the contrary, Fadnavis, who held the home department between 2014 and 2019 should first declare the number of transfers he made bypassing the Establishment Board. The Fadnavis led government made many changes and violated rules which the Maha Vikas Aghadi government needs to study,’’ said Patil.

Patil downplayed the data Fadnavis released on police transfers citing phone tapping by Shukla and the report by former DGP Subodh Jaiswal. ‘’Who authorised Shukla for phone tapping?’’ he asked.

Patil claimed that people will not take Fadnavis’ allegations seriously as the need of the hour is the completion of the ongoing probe into the bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran's death.