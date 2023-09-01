 Jaya Verma Sinha Becomes First Woman Chairman And CEO Of Indian Railway Board
Her appointment comes at a time when the Indian Railways has achieved remarkable growth, registering over 20% growth in the freight segment in the last 2 years.

Jaya Verma Sinha, a seasoned member of the Indian Railway Management Services (IRMS), has been appointed as the new Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, a historic moment in the Indian Railways' history. Sinha, the first woman to hold this esteemed position, brings over 35 years of experience, having worked across diverse verticals including operations, commercial, and vigilance departments of railway. Her appointment comes at a time when the Indian Railways has achieved remarkable growth, registering over 20% growth in the freight segment in the last 2 years.

Sinha's remarkable career includes being the first woman to serve as the Principal Chief Operations Manager of South Eastern Railway, as well as roles such as Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway and Divisional Railway Manager of Sealdah Division. Her expertise and leadership in Operations and Business Development have earned her this significant elevation to the role of Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board.

Effective from September 1, 2023, her tenure will extend until her superannuation, with an additional re-employment period from October 1, 2023, to August 31, 2024. This milestone appointment not only highlights Sinha's capabilities but also underscores the growing recognition of gender diversity and inclusivity in leadership roles within India's railways. The railway community anticipates positive transformations and progressive strides under Sinha's historic leadership.

