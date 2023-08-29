Mumbaikars Send Truckload Of Suggestions To Central Railway Seeking More Benches At Platforms | File pic

Mumbaikars have submitted a multitude of suggestions to the Central Railway, calling for improved seating arrangements on platforms where passengers frequently stand while waiting for local trains.

Under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme,' the Central Railway has commenced the development of 15 stations in the Mumbai division. The railway authorities invited ideas from residents on how to enhance station infrastructure. Responding enthusiastically, thousands of Mumbaikars shared their concepts and suggestions via email and Twitter.

Commuters Stress On Adding More Benches

The predominant recommendation revolves around providing an adequate number of benches on platforms to alleviate the discomfort of standing for prolonged periods, especially when trains are delayed. Commuters emphasized the urgent need for available seating. These proposals highlight the significance of adding roofs to cover entire platforms, maintaining station cleanliness, installing escalators and elevators to cater to passenger needs, and ensuring the availability of station amenities. An official confirmed the range of recommendations received by the railway, reflecting the public's desire for more passenger-friendly facilities.

