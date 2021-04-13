Janta Curfew: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces financial package of Rs 5,476 crore for poor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in a bid to provide much needed relief during the ‘Janata Curfew’ from April 14 to May 1, has announced a package of Rs 5,476 crore for the economically weaker sections, including families below the poverty line, women, the aged, widows, the physically challenged, the unorganised sector, rickshaw drivers and tribals.

Despite the present financial crunch in the state, the government will mop up funds to implement this package. In addition, Thackeray has urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release aid as provided for affected by natural calamities.

In addition, the government has earmarked Rs 3,300 crore exclusively for the upgradation, strengthening, expanding and optimising the existing health infrastructure, which is currently under tremendous pressure because of the sharp rise in Covid patients. The government proposes to add more beds, including oxygen beds and ICU beds, ventilators, step up oxygen supply and procure medicines including Remdesivir, demand for which is likely to increase to 1 lakh from the present 50,000 per day.

The Free Press Journal on Monday broke the story about the government’s financial package for the poor, underprivileged and economically weaker sections. As reported, the government has decided to use the time to further strengthen the health infrastructure and streamline medical and related facilities amid rising Covid cases.

Under its flagship Shiv Bhojan scheme, the government will provide free lunches for a month. About two lakh plates will be served free daily from such centres.

The government will also provide 3kg of wheat and 2kg of rice free for a month to the seven crore beneficiaries covered by the National Food Security Act.